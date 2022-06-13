MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WST opened at $293.51 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.12 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

