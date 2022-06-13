CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 202,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.35 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

