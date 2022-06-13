Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock opened at $120.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.