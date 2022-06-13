United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

