NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,590 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $75.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.38.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

