Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 415 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of NetScout Systems worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after buying an additional 241,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,139,000 after purchasing an additional 347,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.63.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

