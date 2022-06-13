NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.52 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $4,933,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $223.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.05. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $215.23 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

