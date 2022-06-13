NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 294 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

