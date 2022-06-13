Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,255 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 3.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.