Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.89 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $27.91 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

