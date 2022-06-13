Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 151,314 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,314 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of MakeMyTrip worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 58,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,143,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 204,040 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

