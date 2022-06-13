Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of MaxLinear worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $39.00 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

