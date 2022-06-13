NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 1,424 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $187,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $487,166.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.