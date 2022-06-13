Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,417 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of CTS worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CTS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $41.77.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.53%.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About CTS (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.