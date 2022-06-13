T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $114.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

