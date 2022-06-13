PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of PerkinElmer worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after acquiring an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in PerkinElmer by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 349,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,207,000 after acquiring an additional 334,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,585 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $141.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

