Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 291,834 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,834 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CommScope worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

