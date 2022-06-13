1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 370,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $139.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.90. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $81,829.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,891 shares in the company, valued at $18,457,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,312. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

