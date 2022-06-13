1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $34,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after purchasing an additional 51,547 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,639 shares of company stock valued at $9,225,134. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.