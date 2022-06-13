HM Payson & Co. Sells 62 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.90 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.