FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of FS KKR Capital worth $32,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 65,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,938 shares of company stock valued at $338,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

