1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Regency Centers worth $30,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after purchasing an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,579,000 after purchasing an additional 385,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

