MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $140.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

