MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,176 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

