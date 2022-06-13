HM Payson & Co. Has $194,000 Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

