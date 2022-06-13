Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,653,000 after buying an additional 1,367,484 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,254,000 after buying an additional 534,270 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $34,295,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.77.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.