Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $108.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

