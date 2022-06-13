MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.99. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $254.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

