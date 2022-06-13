Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 134,346 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,905 shares of company stock worth $4,604,294. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $37.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.