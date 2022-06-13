1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.04.

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

