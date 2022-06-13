Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,945 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Overstock.com worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.86.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.