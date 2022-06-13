Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 255 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $76,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 171,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $247.18 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

