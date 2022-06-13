MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 766 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $247.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.83. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

