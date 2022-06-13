MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Lennar stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

