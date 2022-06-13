MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $194.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.85 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.69 and its 200 day moving average is $236.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

