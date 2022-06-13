Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 23,632 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

BSX opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

