MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.27 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

