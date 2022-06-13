HM Payson & Co. Has $137,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $195.30 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.17.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.