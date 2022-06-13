Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

