HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,009.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,534,000 after buying an additional 4,728,994 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $55,242,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $36,700,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,016 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.