Amalgamated Bank Has $8.23 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

