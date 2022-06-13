Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

