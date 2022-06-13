Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 58,123 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.