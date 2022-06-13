Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 205.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.38.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM opened at $303.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $307.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

