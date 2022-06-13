Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.55 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 74.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of WY opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

