The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Lowered by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 224.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.