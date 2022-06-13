Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,327 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $120.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

