Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $335.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

