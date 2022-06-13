Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $318,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.80.

AMP stock opened at $251.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.76 and a 200-day moving average of $291.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.