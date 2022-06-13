Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 58,893 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Twitter worth $18,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.49 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,231 shares of company stock worth $21,200,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

